Mitchell racked up 31 points (10-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Nets.

Mitchell was Utah's lone bright spot in an embarrassing defeat. He was tasked to take shots at will since the rest of the Jazz could not get their shots down. It was a promising night for the inconsistent star, who now sits at 21.7 points per game despite an abysmal 38.4 shooting percentage.