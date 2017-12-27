Mitchell turned in 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 107-83 loss to the Nuggets.

Mitchell came back down to earth after having poured in 29 points versus the Thunder last Saturday, as he generated his lowest scoring total since Dec. 9. The rookie still managed to hit the 50.0 percent mark from the field for the seventh time in 11 December games, however. Moreover, the supplementary production he's offering in rebounds, assists and steals continue to render him one of the most prolific fantasy producers of this season's impressive rookie crop.