Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Posts 30-point effort despite loss

Mitchell chipped in with 31 points (9-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal in 34 during Wednesday's 127-120 loss at San Antonio.

Mitchell has topped the 30-point plateau in three of his last seven outings, and he has solidified his value as an elite fantasy asset due to his contributions in other areas of the game such as assists and steals. The third-year guard is averaging 29.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals during that stretch.