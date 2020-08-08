Mitchell recorded 35 points (12-33 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 47 minutes during Saturday's 134-132 double-overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Mitchell's usage was sky-high in this one, taking over 30 shots for just the third time this season, not to mention eight assists (and five turnovers). That said, Mitchell's efficiency in the bubble hasn't been great. Including this contest, Mitchell has shot only 39-of-102 from the field as Utah has gone 2-3 in the games he's appeared in.