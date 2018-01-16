Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Posts decent stat line despite loss
Mitchell recorded 23 points (8-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two assists, two rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes durn Mondays, 109-94 loss to the Pacers.
The high-flying rookie has definitely launched himself into the Rookie of the Year conversation as the linchpin of Utah's offense, and that will probably remain to be the case even after Rudy Gobert (knee) returns from injury. Monday was a down night for the Jazz defense and Mitchell's output wasn't enough to dig them out of the hole they were in after a 15-2 run in the second quarter shut the door on the game. They'll look to turn things around in a much easier matchup against the Kings on Wednesday.
