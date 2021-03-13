Mitchell finished Friday's 114-99 victory over Houston with 28 points (9-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot in 36 minutes of action.

Mitchell led Utah in both scoring and assists in the win, though he continues to strong with his shooting efficiency. The All-Star guard has averaged 27.3 points per game over his last three outings, but he has shot just 35.9 percent from the field over that span. His field-goal rate on the season currently sits at a career-low 42.1 percent despite the fact that he is averaging a career-best 24.7 points and 3.3 treys per game.