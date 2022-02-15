Mitchell posted 30 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds and seven assists across 32 minutes during Monday's 135-101 win over the Rockets.

Mitchell led the Jazz in scoring with his 15th game of 30-plus points this season. The All-Star guard punctuated the performance with six boards and seven dimes, though he didn't collect any defensive stats for the first time since Dec. 20. Mitchell is averaging 25.4 points over five contests since returning from an eight-game hiatus while in concussion protocol.