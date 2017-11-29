Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Pours in 16 in blowout win
Mitchell tallied 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 106-77 win over the Nuggets.
The rookie continues to serve as an above-average source of production across the stat sheet, as he's managed double-digit scoring in 12 of 14 November contests while also hauling in between four and seven rebounds in seven of his last eight. Mitchell's effective defense has fit seamlessly with the Jazz's typically strong work on that end of the floor as well, as he's logged multiple steals in six games during the current month.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drills six threes and scores 24 in win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores team-high 17 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Fills up stat line in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Shines at point guard in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: To start at point guard Friday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 19 points Wednesday•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.