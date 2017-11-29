Mitchell tallied 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 106-77 win over the Nuggets.

The rookie continues to serve as an above-average source of production across the stat sheet, as he's managed double-digit scoring in 12 of 14 November contests while also hauling in between four and seven rebounds in seven of his last eight. Mitchell's effective defense has fit seamlessly with the Jazz's typically strong work on that end of the floor as well, as he's logged multiple steals in six games during the current month.