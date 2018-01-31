Play

Mitchell poured in 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and added four assists, three rebounds and four steals across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 129-99 win over the Warriors.

The rookie was an integral part of an impressive offensive barrage by the Jazz, generating his third 20-point effort in the last six games. Mitchell eclipsed the 20-point mark on five occasions and the 30-threshold in another pair of instances during January while still maintaining his solid rebound and assist numbers. The 21-year-old has yet to show any signs of hitting a rookie wall, finishing the month with averages of 22.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals across 35.1 minutes over 13 games.

