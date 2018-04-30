Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Pours in 21 in Game 1 loss
Mitchell managed 21 points (9-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 39 minutes during Utah's 110-96 loss to the Rockets in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series.
Mitchell's scoring tally co-led the Jazz, but even he couldn't help offset the Rockets' onslaught. The rookie also went cold from three-point range, shooting just 14.3 percent from distance for the second time in the last three postseason games. Given his elevated usage levels and outstanding production in the first round of the playoffs, the 21-year-old seems like a lock to remain heavily involved throughout the series against the Rockets as well, especially considering the absence of Ricky Rubio (hamstring).
