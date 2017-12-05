Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Pours in 21 points Monday
Mitchell supplied 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes in Monday's 116-69 win over the Wizards.
Mitchell's scoring total led the Jazz's starting five in the blowout win and marked his fourth game with more than 20 points in the last five. The 21-year-old rookie continues to display a hot hand, as Monday's contest marked his third straight with at least 52.0 percent shooting and with a 50.0 percent success rate from three-point range. Mitchell is also providing fantasy owners with solid complementary rebounding and assist numbers, keeping his value robust in all fantasy formats.
