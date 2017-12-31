Mitchell contributed 29 points (10-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block across 39 minutes in Saturday's 104-101 victory over the Cavaliers.

Mitchell outlasted LeBron James on his birthday, matching The King in points and prevailing in the end. In the month of December, Mitchell has averaged 23 points and four assists per game: solid numbers for a rookie who leads his team's offense.