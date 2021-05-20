Mitchell (ankle) practiced Thursday for the first time since spraining his ankle in mid-April, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

When asked if he expects to play Sunday in Game 1 of the Jazz's first-round playoff matchup versus a yet-to-be-determined opponent, Mitchell responded, "That's the goal." That's far from a confirmation that Mitchell will be available, so fantasy managers should still be aware of the possibility that he's not 100 percent by the weekend. Mitchell missed the Jazz's final 16 games of the regular season with the injury.