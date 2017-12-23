Mitchell (toe) is probable to play Saturday against the Thunder, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Mitchell was held out of Thursday's win over the Spurs, as well as Wednesday's loss to OKC, with a bruised toe, but the expectation is that he'll return to his usual spot in the starting lineup Saturday. As a result, Rodney Hood would likely move back to the bench.

