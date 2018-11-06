Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Probable Wednesday vs. Mavs
Mitchell (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's contest against the Mavericks, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Mitchell has missed two of the past three games while nursing a sprained left ankle. It appears the rest has been beneficial, as he'll likely suit up Wednesday. More information on his status may arrive following morning shootaround. If he plays, he'll presumably enter the starting five, pushing Royce O'Neale back to the bench.
