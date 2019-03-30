Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Puts his scoring pants back on
Mitchell finished with 35 points (13-23 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, and five assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 128-124 victory over the Wizards.
Mitchell came through for his owners Friday, dropping a game-high 35 points on 13-of-23 shooting. He had scored a total of just 37 points across his previous three games and so this was a welcome return to form. Despite his offensive struggles, the Jazz have put together nine wins from their last ten games. They will come up against the Hornets on Monday in what should be another favorable matchup for Mitchell.
