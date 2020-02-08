Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Puts up 16 points in win
Mitchell recorded 16 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Friday's 117-114 win over the Trail Blazers.
Despite respectable rebound and assist totals on Friday, Mitchell is suffering through a cold spell with his jump shot. Over the past four games, he's converted just 35 percent from the floor, which included a dreadful 1-for-12 performance against Denver.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Inefficient night Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Posts 30-point effort despite loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Sharp shooting despite loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team to win with 25 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Team-high 23•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Goes for 25 points•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.