Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Puts up 16 points in win

Mitchell recorded 16 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Friday's 117-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

Despite respectable rebound and assist totals on Friday, Mitchell is suffering through a cold spell with his jump shot. Over the past four games, he's converted just 35 percent from the floor, which included a dreadful 1-for-12 performance against Denver.