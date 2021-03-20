Mitchell had 31 points (8-20 FG, 0-9 3PT, 15-16 FT), six assists, five rebounds and three steals in Friday's win over the Raptors.

It was a nightmarish night from three-point land, but Mitchell hit eight of his 11 attempts from inside the arc, while adding a healthy complement of all-around numbers, including three steals -- his most since Feb. 26. Since the break, Mitchell is averaging 29.2 points and 5.8 assists per contest.