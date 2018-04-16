Updating a previous report, Mitchell (foot) is now questionable for Game 2 against the Thunder on Wednesday.

Mitchell underwent an MRI recently, which indicated the rookie is simply dealing with a bruised foot. While the Jazz aren't quite yet ready to clear him for Wednesday's contest, it seems likely that Mitchell will ultimately play through the injury, especially considering the Jazz lost the first game of the series. Official word on his availability is expected to be provided at some point Tuesday.