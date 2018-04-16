Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Questionable for Game 2
Updating a previous report, Mitchell (foot) is now questionable for Game 2 against the Thunder on Wednesday.
Mitchell underwent an MRI recently, which indicated the rookie is simply dealing with a bruised foot. While the Jazz aren't quite yet ready to clear him for Wednesday's contest, it seems likely that Mitchell will ultimately play through the injury, especially considering the Jazz lost the first game of the series. Official word on his availability is expected to be provided at some point Tuesday.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Good to go for Game 2•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Contributes 27 points Sunday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles mightily from field in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team with 22 points in blowout•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Spearheads playoff-clinching win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Shines with 19 points in solid outing•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....