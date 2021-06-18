Mitchell (ankle) is questionable for Game 6 against the Clippers on Friday.
Mitchell had a rough performance in Game 5, going 6-of-19 from the field in the disappointing loss. His right ankle injury is likely at least partly to blame, though he has been extremely effective for most of the series. Mitchell and Mike Conley (hamstring) are both uncertain for Friday's game with the team's season on the line.
