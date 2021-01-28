Mitchell (concussion) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Mavericks.
Mitchell missed Wednesday's win over the Mavericks, though he might be able to return as soon as Friday if he can clear the league's concussion protocol. If he sits out again, Joe Ingles would likely draw another start.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Placed in concussion protocol•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Hot shooting continues•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores season-high 36 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 28 points Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles from field in win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Paces Jazz with 26 points•