Mitchell (illness) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Mitchell missed Saturday's game against the Spurs with an illness, and now it seems that he's 50-50 for a return Monday. If he ends up sitting again, Rodney Hood and Alec Burks could be in store for more playing time.

