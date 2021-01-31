Mitchell (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game at Denver.
The 24-year-old missed the past two games after suffering a concussion, and his status for Sunday's contest remains in question. Joe Ingles is poised to draw another start should Mitchell remain sidelined.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Won't play Friday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Questionable Friday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Placed in concussion protocol•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Hot shooting continues•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores season-high 36 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 28 points Tuesday•