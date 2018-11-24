Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Questionable to return Friday
Mitchell is considered questionable to return to Friday's game against the Lakers due to a rib contusion.
Mitchell had compiled four points and two steals across 12 minutes before heading to the locker room. The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but expect an update once more information is provided. In the meantime, look for Ricky Rubio to carry the heavy load at point guard, while Alec Burks, Grayson Allen, or and Dante Exum could potentially see some heavier run than usual
