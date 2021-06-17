Mitchell closed with 21 points (6-19 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 loss to the Clippers.

Mitchell was slow out of the gates in Game 5 as his teammates caught fire from the perimeter early. His passive nature may have come back to haunt him late in the game when the team needed him the most, as he struggled to find his rhythm on the offensive end. Clearly still bothered by an ongoing ankle injury, Mitchell is going to have to be far more aggressive in Game 6 if the Jazz are to force a Game 7 back in Utah.