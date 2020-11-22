Mitchell signed a five-year, $163 million extension with the Jazz on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It's the rookie max extension for the 24-year-old, who quickly turned into Utah's No. 1 option after being selected 13th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. Mitchell averaged 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 34.3 minutes while shooting 36.6 percent from deep last season. The deal is worth up to $195 million if he reaches the All-NBA criteria in the upcoming campaign.