Mitchell mustered 22 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Thunder.
Mitchell was coming off back-to-back 42-point performances and had scored at least 35 points in four games in a row, but that streak had to end at some point. The former Louisville standout continues to be Utah's go-to player on offense and has scored 20 or more points in 20 of his last 22 contests.
