Mitchell totaled 13 points (4-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, eights assists and two steals in Wednesday's 114-89 win over the Lakers.

Mitchell struggled with his shot in the victory, but the Jazz didn't exactly need his scoring in a game they won by 25 points. The 24-year-old made up for his sub-standard scoring total by pacing the team with a season-high 10 rebounds and also dished eight dimes, narrowly missing out on a triple-double. Mitchell was recently named an All Star as a reward for posting per-game averages of 24.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists.