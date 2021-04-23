Mitchell (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota.
Mitchell will miss a fourth consecutive game due to a right lower ankle sprain. Joe Ingles could continue to take on a starting role for the Jazz while Mitchell remains sidelined.
