Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Resting Saturday
Mitchell won't play in Saturday's game against Adelaide due to rest.
The star guard will be held out of competition Saturday in order to rest. It's a reasonable move as these are the early days of training camp and shouldn't affect Mitchell's status going forward. Consider him a game-time decision for Wednesday's preseason tilt with the Bucks.
