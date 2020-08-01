Mitchell posted a team-high 13 points (5-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and one rebound in 31 minutes during Saturday's 110-94 loss to the Thunder.
Mitchell struggled going up against one of the best defensive backcourts in the NBA, though he still managed to post a team-high 13 points. His passing wasn't great, either, as he notched four assists by it was paired with four turnovers.
