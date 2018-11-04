Mitchell (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against the Raptors

Mitchell picked up and played through a sprained left ankle in Saturday's loss to the Nuggets, and the Jazz will not be so quick to let their star player return to the floor, especially since Mitchell is coming off a hamstring injury that caused him to miss a game. Without Mitchell, Grayson Allen is in line to get another start at shooting guard and see some extended run. He played 27 minutes the last time Mitchell was out and scored nine points.