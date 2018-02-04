Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Ruled out with illness
Mitchell has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to an illness, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Mitchell had been listed as doubtful heading into the contest after experiencing flu-like symptoms prior to tipoff. Alec Burks is expected to start in his place, and should benefit the most from Mitchell's absence.
