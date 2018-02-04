Play

Mitchell has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to an illness, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Mitchell had been listed as doubtful heading into the contest after experiencing flu-like symptoms prior to tipoff. Alec Burks is expected to start in his place, and should benefit the most from Mitchell's absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories