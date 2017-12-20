Mitchell (toe) will not play Wednesday against the Thunder due to a bruised toe, Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News reports.

Mitchell sustained the injury during Monday's game against Houston, limiting him to only 21 minutes of action, his lowest total since late-October. The explosive rookie will sit out Wednesday in hopes of avoiding any aggravation, though it's possible he could be held out Thursday, as well, with the Jazz playing on the first night of a back-to-back. Regardless, expect both Rodney Hood and Alec Burks to each pick up increased minutes, as could veteran Joe Johnson.