Mitchell (hamstring, quads) practiced Wednesday and said he's "good to go" for Thursday's Game 6 against the Mavericks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Mitchell noted he was more concerned when he thought the injury was hamstring-related. However, now that he knows the pain is only due to bruising in his legs, he's prepared to play through it in Game 6. It's a win-or-go-home matchup for Utah. So far in the series, Mitchell is averaging 26.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds, but he's shooting just 37.9 percent from the field and 19.5 percent from distance.