Mitchell recorded 15 points (5-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Thursday's 125-105 win over the Clippers.

Mitchell's shooting was quite off, but it was enough to beat a Los Angeles side that averaged four turnovers per quarter. Mitchell will finish the preseason with averages of 14.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds across three games. He will now focus on Utah's season opener at Portland next Wednesday.