Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 16 in win

Mitchell totaled 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes in the Jazz's win over the Bulls on Saturday.

Mitchell came back to earth after scoring at least 30 straight in two games prior to Saturday's performance, but his overall production makes him a solid fantasy play on most nights. He's averaging 23.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season.