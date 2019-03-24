Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 16 in win
Mitchell totaled 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes in the Jazz's win over the Bulls on Saturday.
Mitchell came back to earth after scoring at least 30 straight in two games prior to Saturday's performance, but his overall production makes him a solid fantasy play on most nights. He's averaging 23.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Usage rate climbs in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops 30 on Knicks in blowout win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads offense in road win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 24 points in Thursday's win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Matches career high in steals•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 38 points in Friday's loss•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.