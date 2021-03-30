Mitchell registered 19 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's win over the Cavaliers.

The 24-year-old has been on a mission post-All-Star break, averaging 29.2 points, 5.9 assists, 3.9 assists, 3.8 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over his last 10 games. Mitchell is also shooting an efficient 50.0 percent from the field during that span. The fourth-year guard will look to keep it going Wednesday on the road against the Grizzlies.