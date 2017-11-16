Mitchell collected 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists during 36 minutes Wednesday against the Knicks.

Mitchell started at shooting guard Wednesday while Rodney Hood moved to the bench. Over the past three games, Mitchell is averaging 23.0 points across 32.3 minutes. Despite starting the season off to a slow start, the rookie will likely remain in the starting lineup for the time being if he keeps up this production.