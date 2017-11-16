Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 19 points Wednesday
Mitchell collected 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists during 36 minutes Wednesday against the Knicks.
Mitchell started at shooting guard Wednesday while Rodney Hood moved to the bench. Over the past three games, Mitchell is averaging 23.0 points across 32.3 minutes. Despite starting the season off to a slow start, the rookie will likely remain in the starting lineup for the time being if he keeps up this production.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Shines again in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Contributes team-high 26 points Saturday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles with shot Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores team-high 25 in Friday's loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: New career-high scoring total in OT win•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...