Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 19 points

Mitchell registered 19 points (8-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, five rebounds and a steal in Friday's 103-100 win over Milwaukee.

Utah's primary scorer took a back seat to teammate Bojan Bogdanovic, who went off for 33 points. The third-year guard was serviceable in small doses but inefficient for the most part, surrendering a torrid eight turnovers. It was an uncharacteristically lackluster performance in what has been a strong start to the season for Mitchell, who is averaging 24.8 points per game and shooting 48.8 percent from the field.