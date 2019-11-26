Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 20 against the Bucks

Mitchell had 20 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes of a loss to the Bucks on Monday.

Mitchell has now scored at least 20 points in all but three games this season, but his game-tying drive was blocked by Brook Lopez to seal the loss. Mitchell struggled on the glass in the contest, but he won't have long to dwell on the game, as he'll face Indiana on Wednesday.