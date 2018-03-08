Mitchell scored 20 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 104-84 win over the Pacers.

Mitchell struggled a bit from the floor, but he made up for that with four makes from beyond the arc as he finished second on the team in shot attempts. The rookie has been as consistent as they come at the offensive end over the last month, reaching the 20-point barrier in nine of his last 11 games. He's also averaging 2.8 treys per game during that span as his potential Rookie of the Year campaign continues.