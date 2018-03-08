Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 20 points in win over Pacers
Mitchell scored 20 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 104-84 win over the Pacers.
Mitchell struggled a bit from the floor, but he made up for that with four makes from beyond the arc as he finished second on the team in shot attempts. The rookie has been as consistent as they come at the offensive end over the last month, reaching the 20-point barrier in nine of his last 11 games. He's also averaging 2.8 treys per game during that span as his potential Rookie of the Year campaign continues.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops 19 in Monday's win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team in scoring with 27 points in win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Plays 39 minutes in victory•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Goes cold from the perimeter•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Spearheads victory with team-high point total•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads anemic starting lineup with 21 points•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...