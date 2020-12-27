Mitchell tallied 21 points (6-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five assists, three steals, two rebounds and two blocked shots across 37 minutes in Saturday's 116-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

Although Mitchell performed well in other categories, he converted only 26 percent of his shots and went 2-for-9 from beyond the arc. His career field-goal percentage is 44 percent, and he's yet to approach that number over the first two games. Mitchell should warm up eventually, but fantasy managers may have to weather some variance with his shot in the short term.