Mitchell scored 21 points (7-21 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with eight assists and four rebounds in Utah's 129-124 loss to New Orleans on Monday.

Mitchell was able to finish the game with solid numbers, despite struggling from distance. The guard had been shooting the ball very well recently, scoring at least 30 points in back-to-back games going into Monday night, which capped off a great month of February. Mitchell averaged 26.8 points, 5.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game over that span.