Mitchell posted 21 points (6-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's117-109 win against the Celtics.

The 24-year-old has now scored 20-plus points in seven consecutive games. Mitchell has struggled with efficiency in March, shooting just 37 percent from the field over his last five games. Despite the inefficiencies, Mitchell is still producing elite points, three-pointers, free-throw percentage and assists along with decent rebounds. He should continue flirting with 40 minutes a game for a Jazz team clinging onto the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.