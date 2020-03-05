Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 23, hands out eight dimes
Mitchell racked up 23 points (9-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, two steals and one rebound in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 win over the Knicks.
Mitchell struggled from beyond the arc but provided his best assist total since Jan. 30. He has cooled down a bit from a scoring perspective after dropping at least 30 points in four straight games to finish the month of February. Nevertheless, Mitchell is the engine that makes Utah's offense go, and he has never been shy about letting it fly offensively.
