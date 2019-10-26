Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 24 points in loss
Mitchell recorded 24 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in 33 minutes during Friday's loss to the Lakers.
Mitchell shined in Friday's game, impacting every facet of the game and getting to the line at will. Although the Jazz's offense has struggled in the early going, Mitchell's play has been fantastic despite the fact he's shooting a tepid 20.0 percent from three on just 2.5 attempts per game so far. The third-year guard's averaging 28.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals over his first two contests.
