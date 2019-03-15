Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 24 points in Thursday's win
Mitchell amassed 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six assists, three rebounds, and one block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 120-100 win over the Timberwolves.
Mitchell was extremely efficient overall despite struggling from beyond the arc, as he lived at the free throw line and finished with just one turnover. The 22-year-old sophomore has scored at least 20 points in 28 of the last 30 games and remains the team's go-to option offensively. It hasn't only been scoring either, as Mitchell's assist average has also been on the rise these last few months.
