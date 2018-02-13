Mitchell registered 25 points (9-28 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in 38 minutes Monday as Utah was victorious over San Antonio.

Mitchell has eclipsed the 20-point threshold in three straight games following back-to-back games with single-digit scoring totals. The Jazz have won 10 straight games and Mitchell is a big reason why. The rookie sensation is averaging close to 20 points-per-game on the season and demonstrates his scoring prowess on a nightly basis. His offensive game has no glaring weakness and fantasy owners who hopped on the train early should be enjoying the ride.