Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 26 against Minnesota

Mitchell had 26 points (9-24 FG, 5-10 3PT, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 103-95 win at Minnesota.

Mitchell has topped the 20-point mark in four of his last five games, and he has done it grabbing at least six boards and dishing out multiple assists in each of those contests. A solid offensive contributor across the board, Mitchell should be a strong play Friday at home against a struggling Warriors team.