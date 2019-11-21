Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 26 against Minnesota
Mitchell had 26 points (9-24 FG, 5-10 3PT, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 103-95 win at Minnesota.
Mitchell has topped the 20-point mark in four of his last five games, and he has done it grabbing at least six boards and dishing out multiple assists in each of those contests. A solid offensive contributor across the board, Mitchell should be a strong play Friday at home against a struggling Warriors team.
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.